Fashionunited
(advertisement)

Fashion jobs, the latest fashion news and apparel business network for the UK fashion industry including  Fashion jobs Career Centre

(advertisement)
Fashion
Money-Makers: What Amsterdam earns from Fashion Week
Money-Makers: What Amsterdam earns from Fashion Week
Valentino, Jean Paul Gaultier & Elie Saab veer between the sensual and the chaste at Paris Couture Week
Overview: This was Paris Men's Fashion Week AW17
Retail
Retail jobs decline at end of 2016
Retail jobs decline at end of 2016
Next-day deliveries continue to grow
The French Federation for Women’s Ready-to-Wear launches “La French Boutique” in partnership with Alibaba
Business
Asos founder sells out 15.5 million pounds worth of pounds
Asos founder sells out 15.5 million pounds worth of pounds
Vestiaire Collective secures 49.7 million pounds funding for international growth
Alibaba revenues jump 54 percent in December quarter
(advertisement)
Culture
Interactive Map: 10 Must See-Fashion Exhibitions of 2017
Interactive ​Map: 10 Must See-Fashion Exhibitions of 2017
Fashion Museum to stage ‘Lace in Fashion’ exhibition
The 10 Must-See Fashion Exhibitions of 2017
People
Sweden fashion designer Katja Geiger passes away
Sweden fashion designer Katja Geiger passes away
Alexandra Shulman Editor-in-Chief at British Vogue to exit role
Model Hanne Gaby Odiele reveals she is intersex
Fairs
Modefabriek: 4 minute Virtual Tour
Modefabriek: 4 minute Virtual Tour
A Virtual Look inside Modefabriek 42nd Edition
CHIC to take place next season without Pure Shanghai
(advertisement)

Most read

Editor’s pick

LATEST JOBS

 
(advertisement)

Job of the week

Merchandising Admin Assistant - London, UK

Fashion Job of the WeekMarks & Spencer (M&S)

APPLY NOW

More news

Fashion Jobs in London and Fashion News in the UK

Fashion jobs, Fashion news and all other possible Fashion information fashion professionals need. Fashion design jobs in the UK and a Fashion News archive and links to international fashion jobs. Fashion designer, store manager, design assistant, fashion manager, fashion buyer, fashion marketing, stylist, junior stylist, pattern maker, pr executive, product developer and many other fashion jobs in the UK.

Fashion news and statistics UK

This website offers a complete and comprehensive overview for the UK fashion industry. FashionUnited.uk covers all the latest fashion news, headlines, daily fashion news, fashion trends, fashion weeks, fashion show reviews, catwalks, events in fashion, fashion industry statistics, fashion education news, and executive news in Fashion.

Career in fashion

Looking for a job in fashion? FashionUnited.uk is the number one destination for people working or interested in working in the fashion industry. Whether you are just starting your career in fashion or already are an experienced fashion professional on this website you can find fashion jobs, internships, international fashion jobs, and career tips and tricks. You can also easily post your fashion jobs on the FashionUnited Career Center reaching millions of possible candidates working in fashion.

Fashion jobs London

Are you looking for a fashion job board? The FashionUnited.uk Fashion Career Center is the best place to look for a job in the UK fashion industry. Fashion jobs listed include jobs in categories such as, retail management jobs, in store jobs, sales jobs, marketing jobs, design jobs, creative jobs, product and supply chain jobs, internships, and international jobs in fashion, making the job board one of the most complete online fashion job boards.