30 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in June 2021

Partnerships were in this month with fashion groups joining environmental organisations and brands collaborating with celebrities and retailers. Innovations are also key with sneakers made of coffee grounds, for example. The industry is also trying to use less water, be it for the production and care of clothes. This month, FashionUnited is highlighting 30 sustainable initiatives that were presented in June 2021.

Collaborations & Projects

LVMH has solidified a partnership between several of its fashion maisons and weturn, a company that offers an innovative recycling chain dedicated to unsold textiles from major fashion houses.Founded in 2020, weturn is the first recycling chain dedicated to unsold textiles, rolls of fabric and offcuts from major fashion houses, which are all protected by intellectual property. The company then transforms them into new quality yarns and fabrics that are 100 percent traceable and European-made.