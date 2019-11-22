Abercrombie & Fitch Co. expands operations in global markets

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has announced plans for expansions Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company is opening new stores for its brands in major cities in these key markets as part of an expansion strategy that has already started.

In the UK, the company is introducing new stores to the Westfield London, the largest shopping destination in Europe. A new Abercrombie & Fitch store, which also carries the Abercrombie Kids line, opened on November 22. The company also opened a new Hollister store at this location earlier this year. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will enhance its current Abercrombie Kids location on London’s Savile Row to serve as its EMEA home office and move the retail space to its nearby Burlington Gardens space. The new home office will allow the company to expand its team in the region.

“These exciting new stores and changes reflect our commitment to global growth as we continue to adapt our playbooks for European markets,” Fran Horowitz, the company’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “With our growing team in the region, we’re getting closer to our local consumer, and both the Burlington Gardens and Westfield London locations will be an opportunity to bring relevant products and experiences to both our adult and kids customers.”

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. already opened 13 new stores in the EMEA region this year. These stores include an Abercrombie & Fitch stores in France at Westfield's Parly 2 and an Abercrombie Kids location at Plaza Norte 2 in Madrid.