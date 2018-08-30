Abercrombie & Fitch Q2 revenues up 8 percent

American retailer of smart clothing and accessories Abercrombie & Fitch said on Thursday its Q2 revenue for 2018 increased 8 percent. The company's GAAP net loss per diluted share was 0.06 dollar for the second quarter ended August 4, 2018 compared to 0.23 dollar for the second quarter ended July 29, 2017

The company’s sales in Q2 2018 were 842 million US dollars, up from 779 million US dollars a year earlier. For the full year, the company expects comparable sales to be up in the range of 2 percent to 4 percent and net sales to be up in the range of 2 percent to 4 percent, with net sales in the third quarter to be approximately flat to last year, including the adverse effects from the calendar shift and changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 by Ezra Fitch and David Abercrombie and is based in New Albany, Ohio, United States. The company offers clothing and accessories targeted at the young consumers through three distinct brands - Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister and Abercrombie Kids.

Offering men's, women's and kids' clothing and accessories, the New York-listed company has about 40,000 employees worldwide and operates more than 880 stores.

Picture:Abercrombie & Fitch website

