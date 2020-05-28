Abercrombie & Fitch revenue slips 33.9 percent for Q1

The company reported a Q1 net loss on Thursday. Revenues slipped by 33.9 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net loss for Q1 was -244 million dollars, surged from -19 million dollars a year earlier. Furthermore, revenues slipped to 485 million dollars.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) is an American retailer that focuses on casual wear for young consumers and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus. The Company operates more than 865 stores across its brands in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as e-commerce sites - Abercrombie.com and Hollisterco.com. Apart from Abercrombie & Fitch, the company operates three offshoot brands: Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Co. and Gilly Hicks.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors and bugs to tip@fashionunited.com.