Peerless Clothing takes on design and distribution of Hickey Freeman tailoring

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has announced a new partnership with Peerless Clothing that will see the firm take on the design, manufacturing and distribution of Hickey Freeman tailored clothing in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Through the long-term agreement, ABG said it would support Peerless’ goal to reinforce the brand’s “elevated position” in tailoring, while further extending the brand into new generations.

It adds to the already established relationship between ABG and Peerless, which have previously worked together on other tailored clothing brands, such as the likes of Hart Schaffner Marx, Van Heusen and Shaquille O’Neal’s XLG.

The duo are also set to announce an additional partnership for Brooks Brothers kids in the coming weeks.

In a release, Dan Orwig, president of Peerless, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Hickey Freeman to Peerless.

“Our shared vision with Authentic is to uphold Hickey Freeman’s commitment to the art of fine tailoring.

“Hickey Freeman is an enduring American heritage brand, and we are excited to partner with Authentic to help progress the brand’s long-term strategy and legacy.”

ABG’s group president lifestyle and chief brand officer, Jarrod Weber, seconded Orwig’s sentiments, adding that the president was doing an “incredible job” of extending the company’s legacy.

Weber continued: “We are confident that through our partnership with Peerless, Hickey Freeman will continue to deliver the same high quality and value for which the brand is known and loved.”