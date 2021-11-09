About You posts 53.3 percent sales growth, updates outlook

Europe’s online fashion platform About You Holding SE reported 395.6 million euros of revenue, up 53.3 percent in the second quarter and up 59.4 percent to 817.7 million euros in the first half period.

Commenting on the second quarter trading, Tarek Müller, co-founder and co-CEO of the company said: “In our first months as a publicly listed company, we have consistently delivered on these strategic priorities, which translates into the strong half-year financial performance that we report today. As we prepared to meet peak demand in the autumn/winter season 2021/2022, which has started off as planned, we are confident to reach our recently upgraded revenue guidance for the full year.”

Review of About You’s financial performance

The company said in a statement that top-line growth was driven by continuous improvements in the About You online shop by introducing new features and exclusive collections on an international scale. In the second quarter, the company developed exclusive collaborations - such as the “Kendall for About You” drop with fashion icon Kendall Jenner, or the recently launched exclusive capsule collection “Leni Klum x About You” with model Leni Klum.

As a result of these initiatives, the number of active customers grew 34.1 percent to 9.7 million over the past twelve months, while average order frequency rose 7.6 percent to 2.9x and average order value increased 5.3 percent to 58.5 euros.

The company’s commerce business, including the segments DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) and RoE (Rest of Europe), achieved healthy growth. In light of the increasing scale and comparatively strong prior-year quarter, the segment grew by 50.1 percent to 162.9 million euros. The company’s TME segment (tech, media, enabling) experienced growth of 181 percent to 39.5 million euros in the second quarter.

About You improves profitability, raises outlook

The group’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved to negative 3.3 percent from negative 5 percent in last year’s second quarter, amounting to negative 13.1 million euros. In the first half-year, the company improved its adjusted EBITDA margin to negative 3.1 percent from negative 4.6 percent in the first half-year of 2020/2021.

In the commerce business, DACH segment continued to be profitable with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.9 percent and an adjusted EBITDA of 7.8 million dollars in the second quarter. The RoE segment improved profitability, but remained at a negative adjusted EBITDA margin of 15 percent, equivalent to an adjusted EBITDA of negative 24.4 million euros. With an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.4 percent, the adjusted EBITDA of the segment TME grew to 6.1 million euros in the second quarter. The company has raised its outlook and now expects to achieve guided group revenue of between 1,725 and 1,775 million euros in the current financial year (48 to 52 percent growth). The adjusted EBITDA is assumed to remain at negative 70 million euros as the increased revenue is planned to be invested in the business.