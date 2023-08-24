Adidas and JD heads join Women’s Sports Alliance advisory board

The Women’s Sports Alliance (WSA) has announced new members of its advisory board, in place to aid in the organisation’s mission of advancing the careers of female athletes.

The board is led by former Adidas vice president of sales, UK and International, Phil Benton, with fellow industry veteran and sustainability lead for Adidas Europe Clementine Painter also joining the line up.

Other new members include JD Sports’ current chief brand relationships director Lucynda Davies, who had previously served as European sales director for Nike; the founder and international sports advisor of Australia’s Sports and Culture Collective, Donna Stelling; and group PR and partnership lead at Wiggle and Chain Reaction, Clare Bennie.

Further experts joining the roster are that of founder of JCCM and manager of Jess Ennis-Hill, Jane Cowmeadow; international hockey coach and senior lecturer at UA92, Amanda Partington; and Jon Buckthorp, the commercial director at Differentiated and former global field marketing leader at Vodafone.

On the new appointments, Jordan Guard, WSA founder and managing director, said: “It’s a real honour to be working with Phil Benton and the wealth of experience and expertise he’s helped bring to the board cannot be underestimated.

“The WSA Advisory Board includes individuals who have not only helped shape the growth of women’s sport but all sport, no matter the gender.

“It’s a proud moment for me and the WSA and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of women’s sport by supporting existing top-flight athletes and the aspiring professionals of the next generation.”