Adidas cuts ties with footballer Kurt Zouma following animal cruelty video

Sportswear giant Adidas has announced it has cut ties with West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma following the release of a video showing him kicking and abusing his own cat.

In a statement to the press, the retailer said: “We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete.”

A video of Zouma slapping and throwing a shoe at one of his cats was released on social media on Monday, sparking a national outcry with both politicians and the public calling for repercussions for the French football player.

West Ham announced Zouma will be fined the maximum two-week wages, totalling around 250,000 pounds, a sum of which will be donated to animal welfare charities.

It is yet to be decided if the defender will be allowed to continue playing for the team following criticism surrounding the decision to let him play on Tuesday. Zouma’s selection caused club sponsor Vitality to suspend its deal with West Ham, with additional sponsors Experience Kissimmee and Yield App also said to be evaluating their positions with the team.