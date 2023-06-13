Adidas launches second instalment of The Originals Creator Network

Sportswear giant Adidas has announced that it will be bringing a second instalment of its educational development programme ‘The Originals Creator Network’ following on the success of its inaugural year.

The initiative, co-founded with creative agency GUAP, will continue to focus on backing emerging London-based creatives, however this edition will be split into two five-month projects based on participant experience levels.

From the Adidas and GUAP HQ learning hub, those selected will be provided with workshops led by industry experts, access to mentors and further commissions to work on live projects for Adidas Originals.

In a release, Chris Walsh, VP brand, Adidas North Europe, said: “We are delighted to launch the second chapter of The Originals Creator Network in partnership with GUAP.

“Adidas is passionate about supporting young talent with career development opportunities and this initiative underlines our commitment to providing unique learning experiences that can positively impact their future career paths.”

The company said that through the programme it hopes it can aid in the development of each participant and “become a positive catalyst” for the next generation of talent.

Speaking on the latest launch, community programmes manager of GUAP, Elsie Ayotunde Cullen commented: “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with adidas over the last few years to deliver The Originals Creator Network.

“After seeing the monumental impact the programme had on the personal and professional development of our young participants, we’re really excited about launching year two and working with another cohort of diverse emerging talent.”