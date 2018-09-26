Adore Me announces launch in China

U.S.-based e-commerce lingerie startup Adore Me has announced that they have officially started expanding into China. The brand has built a strong presence in the American market and experienced a rapid growth since its launch in 2012, with revenues growing from one million dollars in 2012 to over 100 million dollars in 2017. Adore Me is ranked number 9 on Crain's Fast 50 list of fastest-growing companies in New York and has been highlighted as one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S. — ranked three times on the Inc. 500 list for private companies. The expansion to China is an opportunity to help accelerate the company's growth even further.

Prior to today, Adore Me has primarily focused on the North American market, delivering its products to all states in the U.S. The brand's full product assortment of bras and panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and activewear will now be available in China. The brand has begun launching its products using the interactive livestream platform and global shopping marketplace service, ShopShops.

In a statement, Morgan Hermand-Waiche, Adore Me founder and CEO, said, "We are thrilled to announce Adore Me's expansion into China. We've been experiencing a growing demand from Chinese shoppers, and we're excited to announce that our products will be available to them from now on. It has only been six years ago since I started Adore Me with a vision that every woman should be able to find high-fashion, high-quality and comfortable lingerie at a price that won't break the bank. Today, we're introducing innovation and affordable, fast-fashion intimates to even more women around the world."