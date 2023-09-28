AI-driven shopping app Yaysay secures 10.3 million dollars in funding

Yaysay, a shopping app utilising artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a personalised gamified experience, has secured 10.3 million dollars in funding in order to launch its Beta mode into the market.

The app, co-founded by industry veterans from Casper, Gilt Groupe and Stitch Fix, aims to make off-price shopping a “five-minute daily habit”, offering a “sustainable solution for excess inventory in the retail industry”.

Using AI, the platform provides users with a personalised fashion feed that draws inspiration from social media and other apps while blending the concept of competition and gaming into one shopping experience.

Each day, the feed will refresh its offering of discounts on sought-after brands, such as Chloé, Acne Studios, Gannie and Loewe, in a design aiming to act as a new treasure hunt while also “breathing new life into overstock inventory”.

In a release, Yaysay CEO, Lindsay Ferstandig, the former CEO of Stitch Fix, said: “While mobile shopping is convenient, it is generally uninspiring for brands and consumers alike. With Yaysay, we are creating an elevated brand experience that brings the joy back to shopping, transforming deals from the most covetable brands into addictive bites of fun.”

The Beta version of Yaysay is now live and comes alongside a waitlist which will allow consumers to gain an early glimpse into the platform within the coming weeks.