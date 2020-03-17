All Guess stores in the US and Canada to close for two weeks

Guess, Inc. is temporarily closing all of its retail stores in the United States and Canada from March 17 through March 27 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The company said in a statement that the closures follow similar temporary closures of Guess-operated stores that are currently in place in a number of countries in Europe, while in Asia, where store closures related to COVID-19 began, most of the Guess-operated stores have reopened.

Commenting on the update, Carlos Alberini, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “During these extraordinary times, the health, safety and well-being of the Guess community is our most important priority. With that in mind, we will continue to remain flexible in order to adapt to this rapidly changing and unprecedented situation.”

Guess added that the Company has been following guidance from local government and health organizations, including encouraging all associates in the corporate office to work remotely.

Picture:Guess website