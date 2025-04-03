Alvanon, A Pioneer in Sizing Technology

53% of returns in 2023 were due to sizing and fit, causing brands to spend over $150bn according to Coresight Research. What if there was a better way to serve your consumer? Alvanon, a pioneer in fashion technology, is innovating sizing with a data-driven, AI-powered phygital approach allowing brands to design, produce, merchandise and sell fashion in completely new, highly efficient and sustainable ways with dramatic results.

For decades brands have relied on inconsistent sizing and outdated body standards, leaving consumers frustrated and businesses scrambling to manage excessive returns with significant financial and environmental costs. In an era where precision drives loyalty and sales, treating size as an afterthought is no longer an option—it’s a costly mistake.

Credits: Anita Augscheller, Alvanon

For the last 25 years, Alvanon has built physical and digital size standards for hundreds of top athletic, luxury, and mass-market retailers worldwide. Combining advanced technology, decades of industry expertise, a legacy of innovation, and data from over 2.5 million body scans it helps brands align their designs with real consumer body shapes, ensuring better sizing across diverse demographics., Alvanon has developed physical and digital size standards designed to support apparel development at every stage.

“For the longest time, fashion mannequins and fit forms weren’t built for the people they were serving,” said Ton Wiedenhoff, Executive Director, Europe. “We made it our mission to create size standards that accurately reflect the populations we’re serving. Now, we’re extending our experience to help brands better understand and serve their target consumer.”

Credits: Anita Augscheller, Alvanon

Building the Sizing Intelligence Ecosystem

Alvanon’s phygital tools make up a Sizing Intelligence Ecosystem designed to bridge the gap between manufacturers, retailers, and end consumers by integrating:

Physical fit forms and corresponding digital twins ensuring consistency across product categories

Virtual avatars enabling precise 3D design and virtual fittings

Advanced AI-driven analytics e-commerce platforms to help brands better understand purchasing patterns and inventory needs, improving efficiency

MyAlva, a consumer-facing app in beta that will give shoppers personalized sizing recommendations based on real measurements

“Sizing is brand loyalty,” explains Eric Lee, Executive Director, Americas at Alvanon. “Customers stick with brands that fit them well, but the moment sizing becomes unpredictable, they move on. We ensure consistency across the supply chain so brands can focus on what really matters—creating great products that actually serve your consumer.”

Kids avatars Credits: Alvanon

Implementing Alvanon’s phygital tools, brands have saved millions, increased customer loyalty, and reduced waste. With new EU sustainability regulations demanding greater accountability, brands that invest in sizing intelligence are better positioned to meet compliance standards while reducing environmental impact.

“There’s a massive benefit to getting sizing right,” says Janice Wang, Alvanon’s CEO. “When brands design digitally, using templated tools, and produce only what will actually sell, they cut waste at every stage.”

For those still navigating the transition, one thing is clear: size matters. In the race for smarter, more sustainable fashion, brands that master sizing intelligence will lead the way. Brands must recognize that fit is no longer just a design consideration—it’s a critical component of business success.

Credits: Alvanon