American Eagle Outfitters affirms Q4 EPS guidance

American Eagle Outfitters has reported that fourth quarter comparable sales to date are approximately flat. The company continues to expect fourth quarter EPS to be within the range of 0.37 dollar to 0.39 dollar per diluted share, consistent with its previous guidance.

Commenting on the outlook, Jay Schottenstein, CEO said in the company announcement, “The holiday sales season was choppy and highly promotional, but overall, I’m pleased that we are meeting many of our objectives for the quarter. We remain focused on continuing to deliver our key merchandise and operational initiatives, and I’m confident in our prospects as we look ahead to 2017.”

