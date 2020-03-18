Amazon adding 100,000 workers to payroll

While many other Americans are trying to find work left and right and there is a spike in filing for unemployment benefits, Amazon is hiring 100,000 workers to deal with increased demand from online shopping.

“We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year”, the U.S. online retailer said in a blog post. “Many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost as part of this crisis. We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.”

Amazon plans on investing 350 million dollars globally to increase the average rate of pay per hour for employees. An increase in hourly pay rate for employees is expected to last through April.

Amazon's hiring spree comes as many Americans could potentially see themselves out of work for weeks, especially those in the service industry as restaurants and bars have closed down. The economic effects of coronavirus could be some of the worst America has seen since the Great Depression as the stock market continues to be in a free for all.

Some of the economic fallout has been staved off by companies agreeing to still pay employees during the shutdown. Many retail companies in major cities, including New York, have closed at least through April as only essential businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, continue to operate.

