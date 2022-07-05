Amazon launches fleet of e-cargo bikes in London

Amazon has launched its first micromobility hub, featuring a fleet of e-cargo bikes and walkers, for more sustainable deliveries in Central London.

The e-cargo bikes and walkers from the new hub will join Amazon’s electric fleet already on London’s roads to complete over five million last-mile deliveries a year across more than 10 percent of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone.

Amazon is working with the London Borough of Hackney and states that the new fleet of e-cargo bikes and walkers will directly replace thousands of traditional van trips on London’s roads and reduce traffic congestion.

Amazon UK country manager, John Boumphrey, said in a statement: “Amazon is driving towards a global net-zero carbon future. One way we’re doing that is through the transformation of our transportation networks.

"Our new e-cargo bikes, walkers and growing electric vehicle delivery fleet will help us make more zero emission customer deliveries than ever before across London and the UK in the coming months."

The news coincides with Amazon unveiling plans to roll out large-scale solar panel installations at its facilities in Manchester, Coalville, Haydock, Bristol and Milton Keynes before the end of this year to help power those facilities with renewable energy. Amazon added that it will double the number of on-site solar energy projects in the UK by 2024.

These initiatives aim to move Amazon closer to its Shipment Zero mission, which will see the company deliver 50 percent of Amazon shipments with net-zero carbon by 2030 and achieve its goal of being net-zero carbon by 2040.