Amazon second most trusted institution in the US

In Amazon we trust. The e-commerce giant is the second most trusted institution in the United States, behind the military, according to a survey with 5,400 respondents, conducted by researchers from Georgetown University and New York University. As other studies have previously shown that Americans have lost confidence in many institutions, the researchers looked to assess which ones are the most and least trusted, and how factors such as age, race, education, geography, social media use and partisan affiliation affect confidence levels.

The military and Amazon were followed by Google, local police and colleges and universities. The press, the executive branch, Facebook, political parties and Congress formed the bottom five. Amazon would be number one if only democrats were considered, while among republicans the e-tailer takes the third place on the list of most trusted institutions, after the military and local police.

In 2017 another survey by Reticle Research revealed that most of its 1520 respondents trust Amazon with their personal information more than they trust their own bank. Americans are also more likely to recommend Amazon to their friends and family than any other tech company.