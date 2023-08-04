Amazon swings to profit, Q2 revenues grow by 11 percent

For its second quarter, Amazon.com, Inc. reported net sales increase of 11 percent to 134.4 billion dollars.

Excluding the 0.3 billion dollars unfavourable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, the company said, net sales increased 11 percent.

Operating income increased to 7.7 billion dollars in the second quarter, while net income was 6.7 billion dollars or 65 cents per diluted share.

“It was another strong quarter of progress for Amazon,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO in a statement, adding, “We continued lowering our cost to serve in our fulfilment network, while also providing Prime customers with the fastest delivery speeds we’ve ever recorded.”

Amazon’s North America segment sales increased 11 percent to 82.5 billion dollars, while international segment sales increased 10 percent to 29.7 billion dollars. AWS segment sales increased 12 percent to 22.1 billion dollars.

During the quarter under review, Amazon added new beauty and fashion brands, including D’Amelio Footwear, Dyson hair care, IT cosmetics, Ralph Lauren fragrances, and Urban Decay, and extended its collaboration with Victoria’s Secret.

For the third quarter, the company’s net sales are expected to be between 138 billion dollars and 143 billion dollars or to grow between 9 percent and 13 percent and operating income is expected to be between 5.5 billion dollars and 8.5 billion dollars compared with 2.5 billion dollars in third quarter 2022.