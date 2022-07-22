Amazon to acquire One Medical in 3.9 billion dollar deal

Online marketplace Amazon has announced that it has signed an agreement with One Medical that will see it acquire the US primary care organisation for approximately 3.9 billion dollars.

One Medical’s mission is to make healthcare more accessible and affordable through in-person, digital and virtual care services.

Its offer allows healthcare providers across the US to integrate its services to enable patients to schedule appointments, renew prescriptions and access health records online.

Through the agreement, which is still subject to customary closing conditions, Amazon will acquire One Medical for 18 dollars per share in an all-cash transaction, including the organisation’s net debt.

On completion, Amir Dan Rubin will remain as CEO of One Medical.

In a release, SVP of Amazon Health Services, Neil Lindsay, said that health care is in need of reinvention, adding that Amazon sees “lots of opportunity to both improve the quality of the experience and give people back valuable time in their days”.

Lindsay continued: “Together with One Medical’s human-centred and technology-powered approach to health care, we believe we can and will help more people get better care, when and how they need it. We look forward to delivering on that long-term mission.”