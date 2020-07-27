Amazon to create 1,000 new permanent jobs in Ireland

Amazon has announced it will be creating 1,000 new permanent job positions in Ireland over the next two years, bringing its total workforce in the country to 5,000.

The highly skilled roles include software development engineers, network development engineers, systems development engineers, optical deployment engineers, database engineers, DevOps engineers, and support engineers. There will also be a number of technical management and senior leadership opportunities.

They will be based across the company’s Cork and Dublin sites in Blanchardstown, Tallaght, the city centre, and north County Dublin.

Amazon also said it is investing in a new 170,000-square-foot campus in Charlemont Square to home Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) cloud computing workforce. It is expected to open in 2022.