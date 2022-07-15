Amazon to create 4,000 more permanent UK jobs this year

US retail giant Amazon plans to create a further 4,000 permanent roles across the UK, bringing its total workforce there to 75,000.

If it achieves that goal, it will have created 40,000 new jobs in the UK in the past three years, and will be in the top ten largest private sector employers in the UK.

The new jobs announced Friday include roles in corporate and technology functions in Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS), as well as jobs in the operations teams across fulfilment centres, sort centres, and delivery stations.

Earlier this year, Amazon announced plans to create 1,500 new apprenticeships in the UK in 2022 across 40 different schemes.