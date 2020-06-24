Amazon UK launches accelerator programme for startups and small businesses

Amazon UK has teamed up with small business support network Enterprise Nation to launch a free accelerator programme to support 200,000 startups and small businesses.

The Amazon Small Business Accelerator is an online educational programme looking to help people set up an online business or build on their existing one.

The programme will come in three options based on the size and stage of each business: “Start”, “Grow” and “Turbo”. Applicants can use an online diagnostic tool to see which group they fall in.

Additionally, up to 1,000 mostly offline startups and small businesses will get access to a week-long bootcamp to help them transition online, and will have 12 months of support from accredited advisors covering topics on marketing, operations and managing finances.

They can also access events and offers from the retail giant’s partners.

Amazon said the online courses will start “soon” but no official date was given. Applicants will be notified by email.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the economy and by helping them we can help families, communities and the UK bounce back more quickly,” Doug Gurr, UK country manager at Amazon said in a statement. “We have a long track record of supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses, with more than half of all products sold on Amazon stores coming from our selling partners.

“Many businesses have found their way through the crisis by providing goods and services online. Now the Amazon Small Business Accelerator with Enterprise Nation will provide thousands of offline and online businesses with the skills, tools and support they need to succeed in the digital world, to reach customers through Amazon or any other service.”