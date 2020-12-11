Arcadia administrators seek bids of up to 200 million pounds for Topshop

Administrators of Arcadia are reportedly seeking bids of up to 200 million pounds for the Topshop brand as they look to seal a deal before Christmas.

Initial bids are expected to be filed by the end of next week, with online fast-fashion giant Boohoo considered the most likely buyer for the brand, according to The Guardian. Boohoo’s approach is also reportedly being backed by Arcadia boss Sir Philip Green.

This comes a day after Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group confirmed interest in snapping up brands from Green’s collapsed retail empire.

Other companies thought to be interested include Next, Marks & Spencer and private equity group Alteri.

It is understood administrators have seen a significant amount of interest across the Arcadia brands, with several sources saying administrators were seeking as much as 200 million pounds for Topshop. However, one source told The Guardian: “It doesn’t mean they will get that”.