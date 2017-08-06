Asics opens largest flagship store in London

Sportswear giant Asics has opened its largest flagship store in London on Regent Street, with all of its four sister brands under one roof.

That roof houses a 840 square meter space dedicated to all things sport and fitness, showcasing Asics, Asics Tiger, Onitsuka Tiger and Haglofs brands.

Alistair Cameron, chief executive of Asics EMEA, stated: “Our world is changing rapidly and our business is growing alongside this to become a leader in creating valued consumer connections. This store represents a statement that we are one brand that can deliver products for an active lifestyle and through our digital communities, apps and consumer interaction we will also inspire people to move, and enjoy the physical and mental benefits of exercise.”

Asics plans to grow its EMEA retail base from 26 stores to 140 over the next three years. Scott Wakefield, direct to consumer director Asics EMEA, stated: “Our new Regent Street store is a beacon for the Asics DNA. Through the innovative retail space consumers can physically interact with the brand witnessing the technology, breadth of product and ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ philosophy. We will take all of the positive elements of this state-of-the-art offering and translate it through further store openings across the globe, as well as, our shop-in-shop and e-commerce platforms. Direct to consumer represents a strong part of the ASICS future and this is just the start.”

Asics is hoping to appeal to a broader audience with the launch of its largest flagship store and experiential events. It's new global brand message, 'I move me', has at its core that moving changes people for the better, and we ourselves are the reason we hold back.

As part of its experiential events in-store, Asics launched "Run the tube", which allows visitors to move through an LED tunnel with a multi-sensory experience of lights and sound.

Photo credit: Asics, I Move Me Campaign; source: Campaign Live and Retail Bulletin websites