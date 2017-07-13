Asos international sales increase 44 percent

In its P3 trading statement, Asos said international retail sales grew 44 percent to 425.5 million pounds (549 million dollars), while sales in the UK increased 16 percent to 234.6 million pounds (302 million dollars). The company’s active customers grew 25 percent and average basket value rose 3 percent. The company said, retail gross margin flat versus prior year.

Commenting on the trading update, Nick Beighton, Asos CEO said in a media release, “Strong H1 sales momentum has continued through the third period supported by our ongoing investment in our customer proposition and in price. This good performance has been underpinned by advances across all areas of our business including retail, technology, warehousing, delivery solutions and customer care.”

For the current financial year, the company expects reported sales growth to be at the upper end of the 30-35 percent range and full year PBT in line with market consensus. Asos said full year capital expenditure is anticipated to be in the 150-170million pounds (193-219 million dollars) range and medium term reported sales growth guidance remains unchanged at 20-25 percent p.a.

Picture:Facebook/Asos