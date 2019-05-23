Bath & Body Works boosts L Brands' Q1, raises earnings outlook

L Brands, Inc. net sales for the first quarter to May 4, 2019 were 2.629 billion dollars compared to 2.626 billion dollars for the same quarter last year. Comparable sales for the quarter were flat compared to the quarter ended May 5, 2018. The company said in a statement that comparable sales declined 5 percent at the Victoria’s Secret segment and increased 13 percent at Bath & Body Works.

Earnings per share for the quarter were 14 cents compared to 17 cents for the same quarter ended May 5, 2018, while operating income was 153.3 million dollars compared to 154.8 million dollars last year and net income was 40.3 million dollars compared to 47.5 million dollars last year.

Updating its guidance for 2019, L Brands added that it expects full-year earnings per share to be between 2.30 dollars to 2.60 dollars from 2.20 dollars to 2.60 dollars previously, and issued guidance for second quarter earnings per share between 15 cents and 20 cents.

Picture:L Brands media assets