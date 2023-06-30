Beauty and cosmetics news round-up for Q2 2023

The second quarter has been somewhat eventful for a handful of beauty brands as they begin to restructure their organisations and set about exiting bankruptcies all alongside their continued pursuit of circularity. Like the prior quarter, this period was also defined by new entries to the market, as fashion brands and celebrities began to get a feel for what this lucrative sector would be like.

## Bankruptcies and acquisitions

This quarter marked the exit from bankruptcy for a number of companies in the beauty industry, namely that of Forma Brands, which emerged after filing for aid in early January 2023 . The group, which owns Morphe, will now go ahead with a new long-term growth strategy, similar to that of Revlon, which also retreated from bankruptcy after completing its financial restructuring and securing 2.7 billion dollars in debt reduction . It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, however. Bed, Bath & Beyond was another to fall into the bankruptcy spiral after failing to initiate a turnaround plan, leaving it to turn to winding down its business.

Meanwhile, other businesses were looking to expand their portfolio often into new avenues. Most notably, L’Oréal made a huge leap to acquire Aesop in a 2.5 billion dollar deal , growing its portfolio of sustainable luxury brands. A similar large-scale acquisition was made by OTO, which snapped up the entirety of South West Brands in order to form a UK-based lifestyle group for CBD-infused products. Others instead reported hints of potential takeovers, one being e-commerce company THG, which confirmed it had been approached for a buyout bid amid falling profits. Similarly, Revolution Beauty was confronted by Boohoo in its AGM , with the fashion group hoping to replace its board of directors, a motion that was later declined by the beauty brand . Alongside this revelation, Revolution also announced that it was mulling legal action against one of its founders that had been behind a faulty audit report, causing a suspension of its shares on AIM.

## Appointments and restructurings

A slew of appointments also defined Q2, with many brands beefing up their leadership teams as the beauty market continues to grow. Many were appointing their first CEOs, namely that of Virtue Labs, which selected Jose Luis Palacios , Beauty Pie, where Kevin Cornils stepped up , and Harry Styles’ Pleasing, for which former Goop CEO Shaun Kearney took on the helm . Other firsts came in the form of a chief sustainability officer at Estée Lauder Companies , revealed to be Nancy Mahon, and a make-up creative director at Kilian Paris , named as Sir John. The Body Shop, on the other hand, waved goodbye to its own CEO , David Philip Boynton, a position filled in an interim capacity by former Coach exec Ian Martin Bickley.

The reorganisation of corporate structures also appeared to be popular this quarter, with many companies announcing such a strategy as a response to challenging trading conditions. In a media report, it was revealed that Puig had brought all of its businesses under one public limited company . Meanwhile, following its emergence from bankruptcy, Revlon revealed a slew of new board directors , many descending from notable competitors. Koa also reorganised its business with a focus on a new pan-regional structure to help bolster its position in the AEMEA. Larger players were eyeing a change in their listings, as evident at Coty, which said it was exploring a dual listing on the Paris Stock Exchange . The consumer health subsidiary of J&J, Kenvue, also announced plans of an “upsized” initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.

## Market entries and investment rounds

Meanwhile, the beauty market has continued to draw in those outside the industry as a lucrative sector to explore. British department store retailer Marks & Spencer was among those, launching a new own-brand range dubbed Fresh Elements . Similarly, fast fashion retailer H&M also expanded its beauty offering with the introduction of a Gen Z-targeted skincare line , a collection that was unveiled just a few weeks after the brand opened its first beauty flagship in Oslo . Others ventured into new realms – MCM launched its first men’s fragrance with Interparfums , while Kate Spade unveiled a beauty collection in partnership with Clinique. Celebrities were also getting in on the beauty boom. It was revealed that Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs was to enter the UK via an exclusive Sephora partnership, while Beyonce sent the internet into a frenzy, hinting at a possible new hairline on her Instagram.