Ben Sherman targets European expansion

British menswear brand Ben Sherman has unveiled that it will be returning to Pitti Uomo as part of a strategic European plan to support what it is calling the brand’s “rapid global expansion”.

Over the last three years, Ben Sherman has seen an annual sales growth of 10 percent and the increased focus on Europe is a cornerstone element of the brands global growth, added the British brand.

Talbot Logan, senior vice president said in a statement: “Ben Sherman continues to bolster its global awareness and worldwide success. Its iconic style and designs find resonances the world-over and we’ve been fortunate to find a budding market and truly best in class partners in these markets.”

Key components of the strategic plan includes Ben Sherman's participation in menswear trade show Pitti Uomo in Florence in June, following the success of its Decades exhibition at the January edition, as well as expansion into Italy and Spain with two new distribution partners, which have been chosen for their “local expertise” in promoting global brands.

Ben Sherman's expanded EU retail presence will also include wholesale, and e-commerce distribution for the British menswear brand as well as plans to develop additional mono-branded retail stores over the next three years.

Logan added: “The world class nature of the Ben Sherman brand deserves partners who are world class in what they do. The combination will ensure the success of the Ben Sherman brand in both Spain and Italy and will make these two regions key to the fulfilment of our global strategy.”