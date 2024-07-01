Berlin Fashion Week kicks off with international flair

Berlin Fashion Week kicks off this Monday with a line-up of local and international brands including Anonymous Club, GmbH and Lueder. The first show will be by Claudia Skoda at 12 pm. The icon of the West Berlin underground scene of the 1970s and 1980s is known for her sophisticated knitwear and extravagant fashion shows.

Skoda will present her new collection as part of the ‘Intervention’ concept by Berlin-based PR agency Reference Studios. Also showing on Monday as part of the format is Berlin collective ‘GmbH’ by founding duo Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Isik. The brand, which was founded in 2016 and draws on influences from the techno scene, workwear and political references, has previously shown its collections at international menswear fashion weeks such as Milan and Paris.

From the province to the metropolis

Like Marie Lueder, GmbH was awarded the ‘Berlin Contemporary’ prize by the Berlin Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises. Lueder returns to Berlin with her eponymous label, as does Shayne Oliver with his brand Anonymous Club. The London-based label and the experimental brand by the US designer, who co-founded the legendary streetwear brand Hood By Air, already showed their creations during the first edition of ‘Intervention’ in January.

FW24 collections (from left to right): GmbH, Marke and Milk of Lime Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In addition to the ‘Intervention’ brands, Milk of Lime will also show on the first day of fashion week. The Neustadt an der Weinstraße-based label draws inspiration from natural materials and combines its rural surroundings with an urban perspective.

Also present will be Cologne-based brand Marke by designer Mario Keine, who plays with cultural references and impulses from the past and present, and PLNGNS (Palingenesy). The upcycling streetwear label by Ukrainian Mitya Hontarenko gives the popular leisure shoes a new lease of life for the ‘Sneaker Riot’ collection.

Over the next three days, a total of more than 25 brands will present their latest collections for the SS25 season. The shows will be complemented by a diverse programme of events including showrooms, parties, exhibitions and workshops.