Bic acquires UK hairbrush brand Tangle Teezer

Bic, the consumer goods giant that owns stationery, lighters, and shavers, has acquired British hairbrush brand Tangle Teezer for 200 million euros from its private equity owner, Mayfair Equity Partners.

Tangle Teezer, based in London, launched in 2007, billed as the “world’s first expertly designed detangling tool,” with its uniquely patented range of brightly coloured, ergonomic hairbrushes allowing consumers to detangle hair while limiting damage.

Since its launch, the Tangle Teezer has established itself as a leading haircare brand in the UK, Europe and North America, with the brand stating it is a market leader in the UK and a “growing player” in the US.

In a joint statement, the companies said that Tangle Teezer’s estimated net sales in 2024 will be more than 70 million euros, with the haircare company doubling its size in the last four years, building market share successfully in what it calls a “highly fragmented” hairbrush and comb market estimated at 4.5 billion euros.

Bic, based in Clichy, France, said that it shares a common DNA with Tangle Teezer, as both companies seek to “deliver joy and simplicity in everyday life while championing innovative solutions and industrial excellence”.

Tangle Teezer products Credits: Bic

Tangle Teezer joins Bic’s portfolio of brands, including 4-Color, BodyMark, and Cristal ballpoint pens

“This acquisition supports Bic’s Horizon strategy by gaining exposure to a scaled, fast-growing and profitable business with meaningful upside potential,” the statement said. “Bic will build on its outstanding capabilities in creating and distributing high-quality, value-for-money products to unlock synergies and accelerate Tangle Teezer’s next phase of growth.”

Bic believes that by combining Tangle Teezer’s expertly designed products with its commercial and supply chain capabilities, it will be able to continue “to drive long-term profitable growth”.

Gonzalve Bich, chief executive of Bic, said: “We are excited to acquire a market-leading business in a dynamic, high-growth market where we can drive value. Both companies share a deep spirit of joy, innovation, entrepreneurship, and a common vision for growth. With a consumer-first approach, together we aim to redefine personal grooming by creating personalized haircare solutions that enhance daily routines.

“Our strategy is to build long-term trust by offering quality products that provide simple solutions to enhance self-care experiences. We proudly welcome Tangle Teezer to Bic.”

Tangle Teezer product Credits: Bic

James Vowles, chief executive of Tangle Teezer, added: “At the heart of Tangle Teezer’s 17-year plus success is our focused approach to providing an unrivalled product, driven by innovation and fuelled by strategic brand development. We thank Mayfair Equity Partners for their support in helping the business accelerate these initiatives and backing our ambitious growth journey.

“In considering potential partners for the next stage of Tangle Teezer’s growth journey, Bic stood out. With a shared set of values and vision, Bic has built an impressive global business of brands through understanding consumers’ needs and developing safe, affordable products that are easy and simple to use. It is an exciting time for the Tangle Teezer brand, now as a part of global Bic, and I look forward to further innovation and growth for the brand and its consumers.”