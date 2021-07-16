Björn Borg expects to report higher Q2 operating result

The Björn Borg Group expects to report a significantly higher result for the second quarter of the year compared to the previous year.

The company said in a release that the operating profit for the quarter has increased by 32.7 million Swedish krona to 19.3 million Swedish krona. The profit after tax increased 32.3 million Swedish krona to 13.5 million Swedish krona.

The company added that the increased operating profit is primarily a result of improved gross margins and reduced operational expenses. The net sales of the quarter amounted to 168.4 million Swedish krona, an increase of 14 percent.

Björn Borg will publish interim report for the second quarter on August 20, 2021.