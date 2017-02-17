Björn Borg FY16 net sales rise 10 percent

For the period from October 1 to December 31, 2016, Björn Borg Group’s net sales increased by 12.3 percent to 171.4 million Swedish krona (19.3 million dollars). Excluding currency effects, the company said, sales rose by 10.2 percent. For the full year, net sales increased by 10 percent to 631.6 million Swedish krona (71.3 million dollars).

“We finished the year very strongly, and two years and four months after the launch of our business plan, Northern Star, we closed the books on another year in which we improved our key indicators,” said the company’s CEO Henrik Bunge in a media statement.

Björn Borg also posts rise in Q4 and FY earnings

The company said, gross profit margin for the quarter was 48 percent and excluding currency effects, the margin was 49.9 percent. Operating profit amounted to 21.4 million Swedish krona (2.4 million dollars) compared to 14.6 million (1.6 million dollars) in the same quarter last year and profit after tax was 17.9 million Swedish krona (2.02 million dollars) against 7.3 million (0.8 million dollars). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to 0.74 Swedish krona (0.08 dollar) compared to 0.34 (0.04 dollar) last year’s quarter.

The gross profit margin for the full year was 50.3 percent and excluding currency effects, the margin was 50.7 percent. Operating profit amounted to 64.2 million Swedish krona (7.25 million dollars) against 58.6 million (6.6 million dollars) in 2015. Profit after tax amounted to 46.9 million Swedish krona (5.3 million dollars) compared to 41.6 million (4.7 million dollars) last year and earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to 1.88 Swedish krona (0.2 dollar) against 1.79 (0.20 dollar) last year.

The company also said that the Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend distribution of 2 Swedish krona (0.23 dollar) per share, totaling 50.3 million Swedish krona (5.6 million dollars).

Picture:Björn Borg