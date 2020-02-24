Björn Borg reports Q4 loss, sales drop by 0.2 percent

For the period from October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, Björn Borg’s net sales decreased 0.2 percent to 196.4 million Swedish krona (20 million dollars), while excluding currency effects, sales decreased 3.1 percent. The company said in a statement that net sales for company-owned e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 51.5 million Swedish krona (5.2 million dollars), an increase of 14.3 percent. The gross profit margin was 50.8 percent, operating profit amounted to 1.4 million Swedish krona (0.1 million dollars), while loss after tax amounted to 2.7 million Swedish krona (0.2 million dollars). The company added that earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to negative 0.11 Swedish krona.

“The partnerships with our e-tailers continue to produce good results and we also had good growth in our own e-commerce, which together represent 25.7 percent of total net sales,” said Björn Borg CEO Henrik Bunge.

The Group’s net sales for the whole year increased 6.7 percent to 756.9 million Swedish krona (77.4 million dollars), while excluding currency effects, sales rose 3.7 percent. The company further said that net sales for company-owned e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 194.6 million Swedish krona (19.9 million dollars), an increase of 21.6 percent. The gross profit margin was 53.7 percent, operating profit amounted to 51.4 million Swedish krona (5.2 million dollars), while profit after tax amounted to 38.9 million Swedish krona (3.9 million dollars) and earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to 1.55 Swedish krona (0.16 dollars).

Picture:Facebook/Björn Borg