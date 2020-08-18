Björn Borg sales increase by 4.4 percent

The group net sales at Björn Borg AB for the period between April 1 to June 30, 2020 increased by 4.4 percent to 148 million Swedish krona (17 million dollars), while excluding currency effects, sales rose 8 percent. The company said in a statement that net sales for company-own e-commerce increased 77 percent to 20.3 million Swedish krona (2.3 million dollars), while net sales for company-owned e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 50.1 million Swedish krona (5.7 million dollars), an increase of 58 percent.

“We have demonstrated an ability to quickly adapt and drive our business to the consumer, with sales to the company’s e-commerce partners, and also our own e-commerce, where sales rose 77 percent,” commented Björn Borg CEO Henrik Bunge.

Review of Björn Borg’s Q2 and H1 results

The gross profit margin for the second quarter was 49.1 percent, operating loss amounted to 13.4 million Swedish krona (1.5 million dollars), while loss after tax amounted to 18.8 million Swedish krona (2.1 million dollars). The company added that earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to negative 0.75 Swedish krona (0.087 cents).

For the period from January 1 to June 30, 2020, Björn Borg group’s net sales decreased 3 percent to 319.9 million Swedish krona (36.9 million dollars), while excluding currency effects, sales rose 0.6 percent. The company further said that net sales for company-owned e-commerce increased 47 percent to 37.7 million Swedish krona (4.3 million dollars), while net sales for company-owned e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 102.8 million Swedish krona (11.8 million dollars), an increase of 21 percent.

The company’s gross profit margin was 51.8 percent, operating loss amounted to 6.2 million Swedish krona (0.7 million dollars), while loss after tax amounted to 8.2 million Swedish krona (0.9 million dollars). Björn Borg said earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to negative 0.33 Swedish krona (0.038 cents).

