Bonmarché like-for-like sales decline 0.5 percent

Sales at Bonmarché for the 14 weeks ended April 1, 2017 increased by 2.7 percent against the corresponding period in FY16. Store LFL sales decreased by 0.5 percent, while online sales increased by 15.2 percent. Sales for the 53 weeks decreased by 0.5 percent; store LFL sales decreased by 4.3 percent but online sales grew by 2.2 percent.

Commenting on the company’s results, Helen Connolly, Chief Executive Officer of Bonmarché said in a media statement, "As anticipated, trading conditions post-Christmas continued to be challenging, but this was accounted for when we issued the revised profit guidance last September, and therefore the final result for the year is in line with our expectations. Store like-for like sales were negative in January but stronger during February and March, and we also saw the resumption of growth in online sales following improvements made to our online offering.”

The Board expects that the pre-exceptional PBT for the 53 week period ended April 1, 2017 will be slightly above the mid-point of the 5 to 7 million pounds (6.4 to 8.9 million dollars) range previously quoted on September 21, 2016.

At April 1, 2017, Bonmarché traded from 327 stores/concessions compared to 312 at the end of March 26, 2016.

Picture:Bonmarché website