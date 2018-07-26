Bonmarché Q1 comparable store sales drop 1.2 percent

For the 13 week period ended June 30, 2018, women’s value retailer Bonmarché said sales grew by 2.7 percent against the corresponding period in FY18; while online sales grew by 27.3 percent. However, store only like for like sales declined by 1.2 percent.

The company said, comparatives for these figures were strong, with the online growth in Q1 of FY18 being 39 percent and store only LFL sales being 4.2 percent.

As of June 30, 2018, Bonmarché traded from 323 stores and online compared to 322 stores in 2017.

Picture:Facebook/Bonmarché