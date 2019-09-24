Boohoo appoints Missguided exec as Misspap CEO

British fashion e-tailer Boohoo has appointed Missguided’s Samantha Helligsø as CEO of its subsidiary brand MissPap which it acquired earlier this year

Helligsø began her career in the marketing department of Boohoo 12 years ago, before moving to British streetwear brand Bench in 2011 and joining Missguided the following year. She worked there as creative manager before moving to her current role of brand director.

Commenting on the appointment in a statement, group CEO John Lyttle, said: “MissPap has great potential and represents an exciting opportunity as we extend our multi- brand platform. Samantha is an outstanding and highly-regarded talent, and we are extremely pleased that she is returning to the group to lead MissPap.”

Helligsø commented: “I see MissPap as an incredibly exciting business with huge potential. My aim will be to create a thriving culture of passionate people empowered to do what they’re good at.”

Hellingsø will be in charge of the young womenswear brand MissPap, which Boohoo acquired back in March. In recent years, Boohoo has made a number of considerable acquisition as the online giant continues to grow.

In August, it bought the online business and all associated intellectual property rights of British brands Karen Millen and Coast for 18.2 million pounds in a pre-pack administration deal. The two brands will continue to trade through their 32 stores and 177 concessions across the country for a short period as the administration process continues. Further back in 2017, it acquired Nasty Gal for 16 million pounds, while in 2016 it acquired a majority stake in Pretty Little Thing for 3.3 million pounds.

Earlier this month, Boohoo announced that trading for the first half of its financial year has been ahead of expectations with strong revenue growth driving operating leverage across key brands. The company’s board now anticipates that results for the current financial year will be beat previous guidance, with group sales growth now expected to be between 33 percent and 38 percent against previous guidance of 25 percent to 30 percent.

The company, launched in 2006 by former wholesalers Mahmud Kamani, and Carol Kane, is expected to exceed a turnover of one billion pounds.