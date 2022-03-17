Boohoo opens first in-house textile and apparel lab

Fast fashion group Boohoo has opened its first ever in-house textile and apparel laboratory located at its Manchester head office.

Boohoo said the state-of-the-art lab, which has been opened in collaboration with German inspection company TÜV Rheinland, will allow for fast, efficient, and cost-effective in-house garment testing for its brands.

“The new facility will give the business and its supplier’s better visibility of product performance, with a variety of retail testing available to ensure that products meet both the legal and performance standards required,” Boohoo said Thursday.

It said the lab will also support the group’s sustainability goals and its target of “implementing more sustainable fabrics into garments”.

Boohoo said it has started buying fabric directly from textile mills and the lab will allow for those fabrics to be tested on quality and durability.

In the future, the lab will also “support the commitment to the microfiber consortium around micro fibre shedding in garments, as it will provide details of the performance of the garment during washing”.