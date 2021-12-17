Brand Machine Group signs licensing agreement for Franklin and Marshall

International fashion firm Brand Machine Group (BMG) has signed a territory licensing agreement with footwear trading company Sugi International Limited, starting AW22. It will see BMG take control of the design, manufacturing and wholesale of Franklin and Marshall’s adults and children’s apparel in the UK, Eire, Scandinavia and the Middle East.

Franklin and Marshall, known for its American-style university sports clothing, is currently globally distributed but hopes to continue its rapid expansion with the BMG agreement.

“As we grow the profile of Franklin and Marshall in existing territories and explore new markets, we are looking forward to partnering with BMG with the confidence that its 35 years of experience across adults and childrenswear will surely represent a precious added value for the brand’s growth,” said Sugi International’s CEO, Massimo Sinigaglia, in a release.

The agreement will furthermore see that Franklin and Marshall’s identity and premium positioning will stay consistent within the new territories.