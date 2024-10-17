Brave Kid partners with Movopack for reusable packaging

Childrenswear prêt-à-porter and accessories retailer Brave Kid has partnered with Movopack to integrate reusable packaging in its online orders.

Part of Italian conglomerate OTB Group, the partnership strengthens Brave Kid’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact while raising awareness among young consumers about circular practices. From October 17, Brave Kid's online customers will receive their orders in Movopack packaging, which can be reused several times and easily returned by dropping it in a nearby post box.

Through its new partnership with Movopack, Brave Kid aims to reduce the environmental footprint of its ecommerce packaging significantly. The new packaging is designed to be reused up to 20 times and can potentially reduce CO₂ emissions by 75 percent, cut down energy consumption by 72 percent, and lower water usage by 75 percent in comparison to conventional single-use packaging, according to Movopack’s LCA (Life Cycle Assessment) analysis.

Movopack, known for its circular packaging solutions, has created custom packaging for Brave Kid bearing the tagline “Be a BRAVE KID too! Send back the packaging” to encourage children and adults to adopt more responsible habits like recycling.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Brave Kid, a company that shares our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said Tomaso Torriani, CEO and co-founder of Movopack, in a statement. “Our reusable packaging solutions are designed to meet the highest standards of environmental responsibility, and we are excited to see the positive impact this partnership will have on both the environment and the children it aims to educate.”