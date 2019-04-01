Brazilian fashion group Pacífico Sul buys a majority stake in a major Latam’s activewear brand

New York – Brazilian fashion group Pacífico Sul has announced it has acquired a majority stake in Labellamafia, one of the leading Latin American clothing apparel brands.

Although the price paid remains undisclosed, as well as the actual size of the stake, it is thought that both have come in "above market". The agreement also gives preference to Pacífico Sul for the acquisition of 100 percent of the business in the future.

Until know, Pacífico Sul was primarily focused on younger audiences, what makes of this move the perfect opportunity to branch out into different segments.

“Our plan has always been to become a reference in fashion. Fitness is a very growing market. We were looking for some brands with strong DNA and Labellamafia is the one that had the most impact globally”, explained in a corporate release Célio Martins Júnior, president of Pacífico Sul.

Regarding the future, the main goal is to double the size of Labellamafia, advanced Martins. The brand is already present in 45 countries, with plans to reach 60 in 2019.