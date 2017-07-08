British retailers British retailers to thank warm weather for best June sales in six years

British retail has enjoyed the largest jump in June sales in six years, as revealed by a just released survey by BDO accountancy firm.

This is good news for British businesses at a time when the country’s economy has slowed due to the rise in inflation since last year’s Brexit vote and irrelevant salaries growth have hurt consumer spending. On that note, recent surveys have shown a sharp drop in consumer confidence.

On the upside, BDO’s last monthly High Street Sales Tracker found overall like-for-like sales rose 1.3 percent in June.

“This growth was off a negative base of -3.6 percent for the same month last year, but after four months with no growth, this might offer a ray of sunshine to UK retailers,” BDO said, as reported by Reuters.

The survey showed that fashion sales increased 1.4 percent, while homeware sales were up 0.5 percent. “Retailers will take heart from consumers’ willingness to spend, but there is evidence shoppers are delving into their savings which is clearly not a sustainable position,” said Sophie Michael, head of retail and wholesale at BDO.