British Retial Consortium aquires OSS Retail

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has acquired OSS Retail, formerly known as the Oxford Summer School, from the British Independent Retailers Association.

The move comes as part of BRC’s ‘Better Jobs’ campaign and its ongoing effort to reposition retail as a career of choice. By taking over OSS, BRC said will be able to accelerate the development of its careers and professional development offer.

Some of OSS’ alumni include leading names in retail such as CEO of Mothercare, Mark Newton-Jones, and former President of Saks Fifth Avenue, Marigay McKee.

“This is an exciting time for the industry as it responds to the changing retail landscape. With technology changing the way consumers shop, it is essential we invest in the people who will facilitate the future successes of the industry,” said chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, Helen Dickinson, in a statement.

She continued: “Recently, our BRC Learning division has launched two new apprenticeships into the market and launched Rethink Retail, our new careers guidance website. Working with OSS Retail will allow us to further build on our careers and development offering, for the benefit of our members and the wider industry.”

Dominic Prendergast, consultant managing director of OSS Retail, added: “We are delighted to have joined the BRC who will enable us to continue our growth plans and target a wider customer base. This demonstrates our commitment to continue developing our customers’ talent, at the same time underpinning retail as a career of choice.”