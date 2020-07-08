Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy amid sales decline

Brooks Brothers is feeling the effects of the pandemic on retail. The American clothing brand, which has been in existence since 1818, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is shuttering at least 51 of its stores.

The brand has explained that COVID-19 has been disruptive on business, and has previously said that it is considering laying off nearly 700 workers across three states. This impact has led Brooks Brothers to seek a buyer.

The company follows clothing retailers including JCPenney, J.Crew and Neiman Marcus, who have all filed for bankruptcy as a result of the pandemic.