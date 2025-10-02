Brunello Cucinelli: double-digit revenue growth continues in third quarter

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli SpA continued its growth trajectory in the third quarter of the current 2025 financial year.

According to a trading update released on Wednesday evening, revenue for the period from July to September amounted to 335.5 million euros. This represents an increase of 12 percent compared to the same quarter last year. At constant exchange rates, revenue grew by 12.4 percent. The knitwear specialist achieved a 13.9 percent increase in its own retail channels, while the wholesale business saw a growth rate of 9 percent.

Strong demand in Asia boosts revenue in first nine months

In the first nine months of the current year, revenue reached 1.02 billion euros, surpassing the level of the same period last year by 10.8 percent or 11.3 percent at constant exchange rates. The company attributed its double-digit growth to exceptionally dynamic performance in Asia, where revenue increased by 15.6 percent to 283.4 million euros. In Europe, revenue grew by 8.9 percent to 370.6 million euros, and in the Americas, it rose by 9.2 percent to 365.6 million euros.

In its global retail operations, the fashion house achieved an 11.4 percent increase to 644.8 million euros in the first three quarters. In the wholesale business, revenue rose by 9.7 percent to 374.9 million euros.

Management confirms its growth forecasts

In light of the current results, management expressed confidence in achieving its revenue targets. This confidence is supported by the “very pleasing” demand for the current autumn/winter collection and the existing order numbers for the spring/summer 2026 season. The company is targeting growth of around ten percent for both the current and upcoming year. It also continues to expect “healthy and balanced” profits.