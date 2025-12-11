Brunello Cucinelli raises growth forecast

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli SpA has raised its revenue forecast for the current financial year 2025.

According to an interim statement published on Wednesday, management now expects currency-adjusted growth of 11 to 12 percent. Previously, the knitwear specialist had forecast an increase of 10 percent at constant exchange rates.

Management expects successful final quarter

In the first nine months of the year, Brunello Cucinelli increased its revenues by 10.8 percent (currency-adjusted plus 11.3 percent) to 1.02 billion euros. The company announced that it currently expects a “very, very positive” final quarter with double-digit sales growth. Management assumes that the trend of the third quarter, in which currency-adjusted growth of 12.5 percent was achieved, will continue.

The clothing supplier emphasised that price adjustments for the current autumn/winter collections did not affect customer purchasing behaviour or brand perception. These adjustments were intended to mitigate the impact of higher tariffs on imports to the US.

Alongside double-digit revenue growth, the company expects a “healthy” profit with “very solid margins” for the current year.

Double-digit sales increase expected for coming year

Management also expressed confidence for 2026. Revenue growth of around 10 percent is expected. The company pointed to the high order volume for the upcoming spring/summer season and the positive response to the womenswear pre-collection for autumn/winter 2026.

The company also has high hopes for the opening of its new AI-based online shop, which is scheduled for mid-January.