Buckle Q1 net sales and earnings drop

The Buckle, Inc. net income for the fiscal quarter ended May 4, 2019 was 15.1 million dollars or 31 cents per share or 31 cents per share on a diluted basis, while net sales for the quarter decreased 1.7 percent to 201.3 million dollars. The company’s comparable store net sales decreased 1.3 percent.

Buckle’s online sales increased 5.6 percent to 24.4 million dollars for the 13-week period under review. Net income for the quarter was 15.1 million dollars or 31 cents per share compared with 18.3 million dollars or 38 cents per share or 38 cents per share on a diluted basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.