Buckle Q2 net income increases to 15.7 million dollars

The Buckle, Inc. said in a statement that its net income for the quarter ended August 4, 2018 was 15.7 million dollars or 0.32 dollar per share compared to 11.5 million dollars or 0.24 dollar per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Net sales for the period increased 2.8 percent to 201.1 million dollars, while comparable store net sales increased 1.4 percent. The company’s online sales increased 8.6 percent to 21.2 million dollars for the 13-week period.

Buckle added that net sales for the 26-week fiscal period ended August 4, 2018 decreased 0.5 percent to 406 million dollars from net sales of 407.9 million dollars for the prior year 26-week fiscal period ended July 29, 2017. Comparable store net sales also decreased 0.9 percent, but online sales increased 7.3 percent to 44.3 million dollars.

Net income for the 26-week period, Buckle said, was 34 million dollars or 0.70 dollar per share compared with 27.8 million dollars or 0.58 dollar per share (0.57 dollar per share on a diluted basis) for the 26-week period ended July 29, 2017.

