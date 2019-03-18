Buckle Q4 net sales decrease 6 percent

The Buckle, Inc. has announced that net income for the quarter ended February 2, 2019 was 41.1 million dollars or 85 cents per share or 84 cents per share on a diluted basis. Net sales for the quarter decreased 6 percent to 264.4 million dollars, while comparable store net sales decreased 0.6 percent. Online sales increased 1.3 percent to 33.9 million dollars.

Net income for the whole fiscal year was 95.6 million dollars or 1.97 dollars per share or 1.97 dollars per share on a diluted basis. The company added that net sales for the 52-week fiscal year decreased 3.1 percent to 885.5 million dollars, while comparable store net sales decreased 0.9 percent. Online sales for the year increased 5.6 percent to 103.7 million dollars.

Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 450 retail stores in 42 states compared with 457 stores in 44 states at the end of fiscal 2017.

Picture:Facebook/Buckle